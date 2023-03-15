Accreditation will validate developers’ and engineers’ advanced knowledge of the LoRaWAN Standard

FREMONT, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today from LoRaWAN® Live Orlando, the LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), introduced the LoRaWAN Accredited Professional program. The new accreditation supports the growing need for skilled LoRaWAN professionals in the market. The online exam will become available on May 1, 2023 and sign-up is open now, with the first 100 registrants receiving a $100 discount.

“LoRaWAN is a mature technology with massive deployments and the largest IoT ecosystem,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Over the past few years, the IoT industry has asked for a technical accreditation program to meet the growing need for skilled LoRaWAN professionals. Developers and engineers who obtain accredited professional status will bring strong knowledge of LoRaWAN to support IoT projects around the world.”

The new LoRaWAN Accredited Professional program is administered by the LoRa Alliance, which develops and maintains the LoRaWAN standard. Individuals who pass the LoRaWAN Professional Accreditation exam have demonstrated advanced knowledge of the LoRaWAN standard and its implementation. This program is recommended for individuals with at least two years of professional experience developing and implementing LoRaWAN and/or have completed LoRa Alliance endorsed trainings.

The program offers significant benefits to technical IoT professionals, consultants, engineers, and developers who successfully achieve LoRaWAN Accredited Professional status:

Proof of qualification to develop and deploy LoRaWAN solutions

Enhances customer confidence in your abilities

Increases job security and promotion opportunities

Reduces on-the-job training time

Increases opportunities when applying for a new job

More authority and a larger voice in professional groups, raising your profile in the industry

Click here for information about the exam, study resources and registration.

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of fixed and mobile IoT applications and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks.

