LoRa Alliance® to Share Expertise at The Things Conference on How to Scale with LoRaWAN®

Full Program of Presentations and Opportunities to “Ask the Experts” Announced

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced its detailed program of activities during The Things Conference 2020 , taking place Jan. 30-31 in Amsterdam.

LoRa Alliance CEO and Chairwoman Donna Moore will deliver a keynote titled “LoRaWAN: The Right Choice, The Right Time. What’s Next?” at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 on the main stage. She will address how LoRaWAN’s success over the past five years is a predictor of future achievement, how the LoRa Alliance is driving LoRaWAN business around the world, and what’s next for LoRaWAN and the alliance.

“The Things Conference offers an opportunity to meet with the global LoRaWAN community and share the value of the LoRa Alliance, membership and certification,” said Moore. “We’re committed to supporting and promoting businesses deploying LoRaWAN to enable massive IoT.”

In addition to Moore’s keynote, LoRa Alliance members will deliver the following presentations on Jan. 30:

1:30 pm: “Evolution of the LoRaWAN Specification,” Alper Yegin, Vice Chairman of the LoRa Alliance and Chair of the Technical Committee from member company Actility

3:00 pm: “Regional Parameters and Global Regulation,” Dave Kjendal, Chair of the LoRa Alliance Regional Parameters Working Group from member company Senet

3:30 pm: “LoRaWAN Certification,” Derek Hunt, LoRa Alliance, Director of Certification

Additionally, the LoRa Alliance will host “Ask the Experts” sessions inside the LoRa Alliance Lounge. Stop by to get answers to a wide range of LoRaWAN topics, from how to get to market quickly, how to get over the development hurdle, what is the fastest and least expensive way to certify products, how to enter new geographical and vertical markets, and many more from the following LoRaWAN Ambassadors:

Byron BeMiller – Semtech

Derek Hunt – LoRa Alliance

Pierre Gelpí – Semtech

Ram Ganesh – CyberEye

Charles Paumelle – Microshare

Jon Pearce – Everynet

Boris Stoeckermann – Minol ZENNER Group

Derek Wallace – LoRa Alliance

The Things Conference will take place Jan. 30-31, 2020 at Gedempt Hamerkanaal 231, 1021 KP Amsterdam. Interested in attending? Additional information and registration can be found here .

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

