LoRaWAN® Live! Tokyo Will Take Place October 11-12, 2023 at the Hilton Tokyo Shinjuku

Fremont, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced the program for the upcoming LoRaWAN Live! Tokyo. The event will focus on sharing LoRaWAN solutions for critical global challenges, including food supply, manufacturing automation, safe work environments, sustainability, resource conservation, and business optimization. Additionally, leading LoRaWAN experts will address technical topics including the value of certification and becoming a LoRaWAN Accredited Professional, regulatory compliance and RF regulations, and how to develop end-to-end solutions.

“The Asia Pacific region is a strong manufacturing hub as well as having a large aging population, both of which are driving it to demand flexible and affordable digital solutions and LoRaWAN continues to be the answer,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “We’re bringing a strong, solutions-based program to Tokyo this October to help drive LoRaWAN business and support the global LoRaWAN community as it works to solve some of the planet’s most pressing challenges. We’re excited to come to Tokyo, update the market on our considerable growth over the past few years and share our collective learnings as an ecosystem to support continued scaling of massive LoRaWAN deployments. I also want to personally thank the LoRa Alliance member companies who are sponsoring the event, Browan Communications, Kiwi Technology, MultiTech, RAKwireless, Semtech, STMicroelectronics, and Yokogawa.”

LoRaWAN Live! is open to the public and offers the strongest opportunity of the year to learn about LoRaWAN from groundbreaking keynotes, panel discussions, live demonstrations, a poster session and innovations marketplace. The event will share the latest LoRaWAN developments, help end users find solutions, learn about device certification, how to become a LoRaWAN Accredited Professional, and generate opportunities to grow your business. LoRaWAN Live! offers attendees the opportunity to network with global IoT leaders, CTOs, CIOs, CEOs, heads of innovation and technologists, developers, system integrators, OEMs, end-users, enterprises and start-ups. The event features a dynamic program that will address how LoRaWAN is transforming the buildings, retail, cities, industry, manufacturing, agriculture, and utilities markets in Asia and around the world.

Smart Buildings

Browan will present their efforts to make IoT and LoRaWAN accessible to all, regardless of tech skills. With MerryIoT sensors and solutions, they’re bringing easy-to-use smart solutions to people’s lives, making the benefits of IoT hassle-free for everyone.

Kerlink will present a series of key use cases deployed in Japan, including smart building, smart factory, air quality, work safety, predictive maintenance for railways, temperature/humidity monitoring for warehouses, and cold-chain monitoring.

Kiwi Technology will present key LoRaWAN solutions from Japan, Taiwan and ASEAN deployments. The first is unbroken cold chain temperature monitoring in food retail and the medical industry, and the second is indoor air quality/temperature/humidity/CO 2 for smart building and WBGT applications.

Smart Cities

CropWatch will share how it is using LoRaWAN for disaster detection and prevention from cities to farms with its approach to lightning rod maintenance, response systems and service delivery, and the benefits to repair companies, utility providers and the public at large.

ICFOSS will showcase how LoRaWAN is enabling a panchayat’s sustainability efforts with local community participation in Kerala, India, leading to monitoring of environment, agriculture, animal husbandry, water and power management.

Amazon Web Services will demonstrate on building Smart Cities solution with indoor and outdoor Asset Tracking using AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN and AWS IoT Device Location services. Here we will demonstrate low-code/no-code approach to visualize the live measurement data from Semtech LoRa Edge™ enabled tracker that supports power-efficient GNSS and Wi-Fi scan capabilities to resolve location versus on-chip GPS traditionally used in devices.

Smart Utilities

Actility will host a session on how LoRaWAN is being used by power utilities in Australia and New Zealand (Powerco, Tas Networks, and Horizon Power) for their smart grid needs and the use cases they are addressing.

Kiwi Technology, NTT, Semtech, and SJI will host a panel discussion covering utilities use cases, benefits and key learnings from deployments in India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Smart Agriculture

SUSTAINABLE HRVEST SDN BHD will share how it is using LoRaWAN to ensure valuable durian crops grow within the required moisture benchmarks throughout the pre-harvest, harvest and post-harvest cycle, optimizing yields.

Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai will share how it is empowering localized, timely, and accurate weather forecasting using LoRaWAN, artificial intelligence and IoT to support areas with limited infrastructure or where traditional methods are challenging to implement.

Smart Manufacturing

Helium Foundation and RAKwireless will look at how RAK’s LoRaWAN sticker tracker is being used on the Helium network for large-scale applications and roaming to support monitoring fine wines, perishables and industrial supplies.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation will discuss industrial equipment health monitoring and energy conservation in manufacturing plants, including vibration monitoring of air ventilators in railways and oil wellhead monitoring.

LoRaWAN Technology

Approve-IT, Inc. will discuss what customers need to feel comfortable about regulatory compliance when expanding their markets into new countries.

IoT Ventures will talk about the challenges of developing end-to-end solutions and how to overcome issues like dynamic management of devices, sensing and activation, networks and coverage, noise reduction (front and back ends) to achieve real value for end users.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., will present on how using pre-certified LoRaWAN solutions can reduce the time and resources required to bring an IoT product to market. They will be joined by the LoRa Alliance VP of Certification who will discuss certification by similarity and how using certified devices reduces time to market.

Telecom Engineering Center (Incorporation Foundation) will discuss RF regulation in Japan for LoRaWAN devices, including requirements, the latest updates, and other critical regulatory considerations.

LoRaWAN Live! Tokyo will be taking place at the Hilton Tokyo Shinjuku on October 11-12, 2023, and registration is open now and the full agenda is now available. Media or analysts wishing to attend should reach out to lora-alliance@kiterocket.com for free event registration.

