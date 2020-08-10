Lord Global Corporation, soon to be 27Health Holdings Corp, (OTC:LRDG) announces its partnership with Innovative Regulatory Risk Advisors LLC has generated its first major contract that will generate up to $50 million a week when closed this month

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently 27Health Inc. (which is a 100% owned subsidiary of LRDG) signed an agreement with its joint venture partner J.A. Lafayette to partner with Innovative Regulatory Risk Advisors LLC to sell products to the Federal Government without a competitive bid through the SBA 8(a) program. Today we are excited to announce the partnership has generated an opportunity to supply and market all forms of oil and gas and their derivatives throughout the 50 States of the U.S. The Company intends to combine these recent contracts and target the significant opportunities with both the U.S. federal government and every other U.S. entity that buys and sells fuel. Innovative Regulatory Risk Advisors LLC has informed the Company that they have attained a significant fuel contract with a major fuel distributor which would pay approximately $60 million a week in revenue. The relationship between 27Health Inc. and Innovative Regulatory Risk Advisors LLC will provide significant operating margin to 27 Health Inc.

Innovative Regulatory Risk Advisors LLC is in the final stages of signing a major fuel supply agreement which should close within the month of August. Once this or any other supply agreement has been closed, the fuel distribution will begin. The Company believes the market opportunity for fuel distribution using this model is a multi billion-dollar revenue opportunity.

Brian Robinson, CEO of Innovative Regulatory Risk Advisors LLC. said “We have been searching for a black owned licensed fuel distributor in all 50 states for a significant time. Having concluded our recent joint venture agreement, we are now among one of the few black owned fuel distributors in all 50 states as well. We are extremely excited to partner with Lord Global to achieve our goals. We believe the opportunities of selling all types of grades of oil, gasoline and jet fuel as a minority owned company to corporations, municipalities, and the federal government underneath the 8(a) program is a phenomenal business opportunity. This could result in hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars of revenue to the combined parties.”

Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Lord Global Corporation said “The Company’s concentration is on marketing products that benefit from the structural changes due to the pandemic and our focus on independent contractors, GIG-economy workers and small businesses. A significant subset of this group is the black owned business community, which is in excess of over two million businesses. The deal with Innovative Regulatory Risk Advisors LLC is a prime example of how we intend to help support such businesses. The revenue from the initial fuel contract from our partnership will represent a revenue flow of over $50 million per week with a significant operating margin to the company. We believe we can enhance the revenue tremendously by bringing multiple suppliers and buyers to the table, especially in the energy and its derivatives sector. The Company believes this contract will be the first of many to come.”

About Lord Global Corporation

Lord Global Corporation intends to focus on the business development of its 27Health Inc. subsidiary. 27Health Inc. is dedicated to financing and marketing innovative, healthcare related products that are and will benefit from the permanent changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our feeling that this crisis has accelerated the market share of direct to consumer healthcare products and services. Prior to the crisis, the direct to consumer cloud-based market was among the fastest growing, subsequent to this crisis, we believe that 10 years’ worth of market share has been condensed into several months. Hence, we have signed collaboration and distribution agreements with several companies. We believe that focusing on independent contractors and GIG-economy workers for all these products and services will help us in cross-selling each of these products and services to the same database. The Independent contractor and GIG-economy worker has been and is the fastest growing component of the U.S. labor supply and is estimated to be at least 60 million people. The pandemic is teaching individuals forced to work from their home to become adept at telecommuting. We believe coming out of this crisis, a large number of these individuals will prefer to work from their phones and computers and from any location as opposed to a fixed office. This will hyper-accelerate the already significant growth of this component of the U.S. labor supply. We believe that marketing health related products and services to this market will make us one of the fastest growing healthcare marketing companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company’s inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

27Health, Inc. PR Contact Information

