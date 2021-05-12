Breaking News
LORDSTOWN DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Lordstown To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RIDE) and reminds investors of the May 17, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Lordstown stock or options between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/RIDE.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company’s purported pre-orders were non-binding; (2) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown’s Endurance; (3) Lordstown is not and has not been “on track” to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (4) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, before the markets opened on March 12, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, and a Prototype Inferno.” In its report, Hindenburg continued that “Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities. The company has consistently pointed to its book of 100,000 pre-orders as proof of deep demand for its proposed EV truck. Our conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company’s orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.”

On this news, the price of Lordstown common stock fell approximately 16.5% in one day, down from its March 11, 2021 closing price of $17.71 to a March 12, 2021 close of just $14.78. This represents hundreds of millions of dollars in lost market capitalization.

Then, on March 17, 2021, after trading had closed, the Company held an earnings call on which Defendant Burns disclosed that Lordstown had received an inquiry from the SEC. Remarkably, although Lordstown also issued a press release and a Form 8-K announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after trading closed on March 17, 2021, the Company failed to disclose the existence of the SEC inquiry in those reports.

On this news, the stock fell approximately another 9% in aftermarket trading.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.  

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Lordstown’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner. 

