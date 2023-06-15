L’Oréal, Alongside Ten Strategic Suppliers, Unveils a “Subtle Carbon, Not Subtle Action” Carbon Reduction Manifesto Bloomage Biotech, serving as a strategic supplier for the L’Oréal, collaboratively explores the journey towards carbon neutrality with L’Oréal.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On June 11, 2023, L’Oréal made a notable appearance at 2023 Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements (Carbon Neutrality Expo), celebrating its grand opening in Hill 7.1, the “Practical Exploration – Low Carbon Lifestyle” exhibition area. Themed around “The Carbon Journey of a Lipstick,” L’Oréal committed to its sustainable development program “L’Oréal for the Future,” inviting more partners from the ecosystem to navigate the path towards carbon neutrality.

L’Oréal persistently believes that one tree does not make a forest, and the journey to carbon neutrality necessitates fostering diverse collaborations, envisioning the future, and strategizing development together. Given its substantial scale and wide-reaching consumer base, the consumer industry plays an instrumental role in this process. As a pioneer in the beauty industry, L’Oréal aspires to join forces with stakeholders in the consumer industry to propel sustainable consumption.

At the opening ceremony, L’Oréal orchestrated a “Partners of Tomorrow” series of activities, working with upstream and downstream industry partners to craft a sustainable future. L’Oréal North Asia, in concert with ten strategic suppliers, launched a “Subtle Carbon, Not Subtle Action” carbon reduction manifesto. This included Cainiao Network, Microsoft (China) Co., Ltd., Bloomage Biotech, etc. These ten strategic suppliers all participated in the CDP and Ecovodis ratings and agreed to join the carbon reduction actions advocated by L’Oréal.

L’Oréal aims to champion these organizations in their carbon reduction endeavors by adopting a range of initiatives such as knowledge sharing and providing comprehensive training. In doing so, they intend to augment “L’Oréal for the Future” in its pledge to reduce Scope 3 carbon emissions, as outlined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol).

Mr. Fabrice Megarbane, President, North Asia Zone & Chief Executive Officer L’Oréal China, expressed, “Through ‘The Carbon Journey of a Lipstick’ theme, we aspire to convey the beauty we create as a sustainable beauty of the future. We are committed to pioneering our own sustainable development: From the ‘Sharing Beauty with All’ commitment proposed in 2013 to the new sustainable development commitment ‘L’Oréal for the Future’ looking towards 2030, we strive to drive our own transformation, coinciding perfectly with China’s dual carbon goals. Besides, we are devoted to collaborating with the entire ecosystem to achieve sustainable development, and to practicing sustainable development for the benefit of every individual. From ‘I’ to ‘We,’ L’Oréal ceaselessly surpasses itself, striving not only to create beauty but also to contribute with more people to the forging of a beautiful planet. For the Earth, the change starts now!”

Bloomage Biotech is a globally renowned biotechnology and biomaterial company. Upholding the corporate mission “Creative technology for vibrant life,” Bloomage Biotech primarily focuses on the development and industrial application of biological actives beneficial to life health such as functional sugars, proteins, peptides, amino acids, nucleosides, and natural active compounds. In 2022, Bloomage Biotech’s raw material products were exported to over 70 countries and regions overseas, providing services to over 4,000 enterprises in pharmaceuticals, medical beauty, cosmetics, food, and other sectors.

Article Source: L’Oréal China Information Center, “At the Inaugural Carbon Expo, L’Oréal Accomplishes Monumental Feats!”

About Bloomage Biotech

In 2000, Bloomage Biotech (formerly Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co., Ltd.) took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage Biotech has emerged as a leading global biotechnology and biomaterial company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. By unleashing the potential of synthetic biotechnology, Bloomage Biotech is dedicated to improving people’s quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

Media contact:

Cecilia Qian

Bloomage Biotech

cecilia@ecoinst.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46542438-7267-4393-a637-40870f7146a3