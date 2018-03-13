Breaking News
Home / Top News / L’ORÉAL: News Release: “Annual General Meeting of 17 April 2018 / 2017 Registration Document”

L’ORÉAL: News Release: “Annual General Meeting of 17 April 2018 / 2017 Registration Document”

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

Clichy, Tuesday 13 March 2018

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 17 APRIL 2018

 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Information available concerning the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 17 April 2018 and the 2017 Registration Document.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SET FOR 17 APRIL 2018:

L’Oréal informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting will be held at Le Palais des Congrès de Paris (2 place de la Porte Maillot – 75017 Paris) at 10 am on Tuesday 17 April 2018.

Information concerning this meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday 12 March 2018 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting. This notification about the meeting together with the Board of Directors’ report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on the www.loreal-finance.com website (under Financial Information / Regulated Information / Annual General Meeting Documents).

Other documents and information concerning this meeting will be available to shareholders and also published on the www.loreal-finance.com website under legal and regulatory conditions from Monday 26 March 2018.

2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT:

The 2017 Registration Document was registered with the French Market Authorities on Tuesday 13 March 2018. It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the www.loreal-finance.com website (under Financial Information / Regulated Information / Registration Document).

The Registration Document comprises the annual financial report, an integrated report, the report by the Chairman of the Board of Directors on the Board’s activities and on internal controls, the reports from the Auditors and their fees, the information required for the share buy-back programme.

“This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L’Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L’Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.
This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements.”

Contacts at L’Oréal (switchboard: +33 1 47 56 70 00)

Individual shareholders and market authorities
Mr Jean Régis CAROF
Tel: +33 1 47 56 83 02
[email protected] 

Financial analysts and Institutional investors
Mrs Françoise LAUVIN
Tel: +33 1 47 56 86 82
[email protected]

Journalists 
Mrs Stephanie CARSON-PARKER
Tel: +33 1 47 56 76 71
[email protected]

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L’Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call
+33 1 40 14 80 50.

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d005cbd-9615-48c1-8358-50de62d58c8b

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.