Lorenz Clinic Appoints Matthew Syzdek Chief Clinical Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Dr. Syzdek, a licensed psychologist, will oversee the administration and growth of Lorenz Clinic’s behavioral health services and clinic operations.

Dr. Matthew Syzdek, Ph.D., L.P., M.B.A., Chief Clinical Officer at Lorenz Clinic

Dr. Syzdek leads all clinical service lines for Lorenz Clinic, guiding healthcare teams to ensure the best patient experience, quality care, and treatment outcomes.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lorenz Clinic (lorenzclinic.com), a multidisciplinary mental health clinic system serving individuals, couples, families and groups, announced the appointment of Matthew Syzdek, Ph.D., L.P., M.B.A. as its Chief Clinical Officer (CCO). 

As CCO, Dr. Syzdek will lead all clinical aspects of the multi-site mental health system. In behavioral services he will guide and collaborate with healthcare teams to ensure the best provider experience and treatment outcomes. Administratively, Dr. Syzdek will oversee clinical operations at all locations, implementing Lean process improvement and maintaining compliance with industry rules and regulations. 

“Dr. Syzdek brings an uncommon blend of business and clinical acumen, along with a deep understanding of the clinician experience,” said Dr. Chad Lorenz, CEO of Lorenz Clinic. “As a rapidly growing system, we will benefit from his experience scaling complex service lines within larger, vertically integrated systems of care. His leadership will enable clinicians to practice at the top of their licenses and bolster our community impact across all service lines.”

Dr. Syzdek comes to Lorenz from Fairview Health Services, where he was the Director for Outpatient Mental Health. Prior to Fairview, he spent eight years at Hennepin Healthcare, a large health system in Hennepin County, Minn. As Psychology Manager, Dr. Syzdek led integrated behavioral health across the organization, expanding the practice to all primary care clinics in the system.

Dr. Syzdek’s extensive practical experience includes evidence-based care, third wave behavioral therapies, exposure therapies, men’s mental health, working with patients that have complex issues and diagnoses, and much more. His administrative experience encompasses Lean process improvement, telehealth, tracking clinical outcomes, regulatory compliance, and the recruitment, retention, and oversight of healthcare providers.

Lorenz Clinic doubled its staff in 2020 in an effort to expand access and meet community needs. In addition to growing the team, the clinic continued efforts to reduce fragmentation in the mental health system by expanding its service menu to include vertically integrated services such as Home-Based Family Therapy, Early Childhood Day Treatment, and Psychiatric Medication Management services.  

About Lorenz Clinic

Lorenz Clinic is a Minnesota-based, multidisciplinary mental health clinic system  serving the mental health needs of children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. The staff of diverse professionals includes doctoral-level psychologists, social workers, family therapists, clinical counselors, psychiatric providers, and other clinicians offering services such as outpatient psychotherapy, psychological testing, medication management, early childhood day treatment, home-based family therapy, and telehealth. Lorenz Clinic has four clinic locations—Rosemount, Prior Lake, Chaska, and Victoria. For more information, visit www.lorenzclinic.com. 

Media Contact
Maria Zivkovic
Director of Marketing
Lorenz Clinic
[email protected]
+1 952-443-4600

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22d66c84-e6ee-4669-bdfa-5e6e954f755b

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.

