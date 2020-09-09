Breaking News
Lori Muller Appointed U.S. Vice President for EXIT Realty

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Mississauga, ON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steve Morris, Founder & Chairman of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced the appointment of Lori Muller to the position of Vice President for EXIT in the United States.

Mrs. Muller began her career with EXIT Realty in 2007 as Broker/Owner of EXIT Elite Realty in Appleton, Wisconsin, growing that operation to include additional locations in Shawano and Oshkosh.  She is a past President of Women’s Council of REALTORS® for Wisconsin and currently serves on the organization’s national executive committee.  For the past three years she has served on the National Association of REALTORS’® Professional Standards Committee and she has also been an RPAC Major Investor President’s Circle Member for the past five years.

Mrs. Muller will report to Craig Witt, President of the U.S. Division of EXIT Realty Corp. International and will assist with the company’s aggressive growth plans throughout the country.

“Lori has done a remarkable job as a top producer, Broker/Owner, and in years gone by, as a Regional Owner,” said Mr. Morris. “We all wish her the very best of everything in the months and years ahead.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential.  A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than $460 million in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity.  For more information, please visit www.joinexitrealty.com and www.exitrealty.com.

CONTACT: Susan Harrison
Senior Vice President
EXIT Realty Corp. International
Phone: (888) 668-3948
E-Mail: [email protected]

