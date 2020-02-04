Breaking News
Home / Top News / Los Angeles-Based Weil & Company Team Members Join CLA

Los Angeles-Based Weil & Company Team Members Join CLA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, comments, “CLA continues on their magical ride throughout the state of California with the addition of a much sought after firm. Weil is known throughout southern California as one of the ‘go to’ firms when it comes to high net worth individuals as well as the business management and entertainment area. Both firms saw quickly the alignment on culture and strategic fit around growing talent and client service.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, comments, “CLA continues on their magical ride throughout the state of California with the addition of a much sought after firm."

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, comments, “CLA continues on their magical ride throughout the state of California with the addition of a much sought after firm.”

Los Angeles, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Los Angeles-Based Weil & Company LLP team members joined professional services firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), on February 1, 2020.

“We’re very excited to join the CLA family,” says Ronald Iino, managing partner, Weil & Company. “As times have changed, we have realized we must also change. Joining CLA boosts our experience in all matters, allowing us to serve our clients on a deeper level and providing opportunities for our staff to develop and bring even more to the table.”

Since its founding in 1953, Weil & Company has achieved a position at the forefront of certified public accounting firms by implementing sophisticated tax and financial planning strategies. The firm focuses on real estate developers, partnership tax returns, business management, and serving high net worth individuals. Weil & Company’s practice continues to thrive because clients are treated as the firm’s most important asset.

“Our clients will be the great beneficiaries of this,” says Marvin Goldschmidt, partner, Weil & Company. “We deal directly with our clients and get to know them on many levels. Our job is to answer their questions and offer new ideas. CLA is the place we want to be — not only to access more knowledge to help our clients, but to continue to build pride in our professional home.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place.

“CLA is built to create opportunities,” says Randy Wells, managing principal of CLA’s Los Angeles offices. “We are committed to put relationships first, while always working to exceed expectations. I’m excited to welcome Ron, Marv, and team to CLA. I have no doubt the culture and practice they have formed will help accelerate our growth and ability to serve our clients and communities throughout Southern California.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, comments, “CLA continues on their magical ride throughout the state of California with the addition of a much sought after firm. Weil is known throughout southern California as one of the ‘go to’ firms when it comes to high net worth individuals as well as the business management and entertainment area. Both firms saw quickly the alignment on culture and strategic fit around growing talent and client service.”

Former Weil & Company team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from Los Angeles, alongside CLA’s California team of more than 350 professionals.

About CLA
CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Attachment

  • Weil-and-Company-Joins-CLA 
CONTACT: Jackie Kruger
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)
612-376-4623
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.