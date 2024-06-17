Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Los Angeles Children’s Chorus

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACFEA Tour Consultants is thrilled to announce three free concerts by the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus as part of their 2024 Civil Rights Tour of the American South. Under the inspired direction of Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and accompanied by Principal Pianist Twyla Meyer, these performances will provide an opportunity for local communities to experience the choir’s exceptional vocal talent and commitment to cultural diversity.

New Orleans Concert:

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Thursday, June 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Venue: Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 6367 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA

Birmingham Concert:

Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024

Sunday, June 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Venue: First Presbyterian Church, 2100 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL

Atlanta Concert:

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Venue: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta, GA

These concerts will highlight a diverse repertoire that reflects LACC’s dedication to artistic excellence and innovative programming. The musical program is designed to resonate with the Civil Rights theme of the tour, celebrating the choir’s role in fostering cultural understanding through music.

The Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, a leader in choral music education and performance for young singers since 1989, has been instrumental in nurturing the artistic and personal growth of its members. The choir’s diverse repertoire spans a wide range of musical styles, embodying their commitment to musical exploration and cultural inclusiveness.

The historic venues for these concerts—Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in New Orleans, First Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, and Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta—provide culturally significant backdrops that enhance the tour’s focus on Civil Rights and social justice.

Admission to all concerts is free and open to the public. For more information about the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and their upcoming performances, please visit www.lachildrenschorus.org.

Contact:

Catherine John

[email protected]

About the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus:

Since its founding in 1989, the GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles Children’s Chorus has provided top-tier choral music education to young people from a variety of racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds. The program ignites a passion for singing and supports the full expression of each individual’s potential for artistic and personal excellence through the collaborative experience of choral performance. LACC’s transformative power of music reaches communities across Southern California, the nation, and the world.

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fd4322e-84b9-49f3-9d3b-36cafa6a98a0