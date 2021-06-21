Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Selects Parsons For I-10 Express Lanes Project

Breaking News
CENTREVILLE, Va., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been selected by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) to provide full engineering services in preparing environmental reporting and concept of operations for 17 miles of express lanes on Interstate 10 (I-10). The $23.5 million contract builds on Parsons’ successful relationship with LA Metro while helping improve transportation in the Los Angeles region.

“Parsons has deep roots in California, and we are proud to leverage our local presence and experience to expand express lane access between Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties,” said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president, mobility solutions market for Parsons.

The 17-mile express lane segment project will connect two existing segments, completing a continuous 64-mile express lane corridor along I-10 from Alameda Street to Ford Street. As part of the contract, Parsons will also assist LA Metro in determining the appropriate delivery method for the next phase of the project.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.comand follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

