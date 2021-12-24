Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Los Angeles Foster Teens Are Gifted Cryptocurrency and 1 Year of NFT and Crypto Education

Los Angeles Foster Teens Are Gifted Cryptocurrency and 1 Year of NFT and Crypto Education

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

.Paak House Co-Founder, and Founder of Global Management Group, Carrie Lyn Hosts United Friends of Children Foster Youth.

Featured Image for Global Management Group

Featured Image for Global Management Group

Featured Image for Global Management Group

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — .Paak House co-founder, and founder of Global Management Group, Carrie Lyn hosts United Friends of Children Foster Youth in 8th Annual Holiday High Tea and gifts cryptocurrency for each of them. 

This Holiday High Tea is organized to raise more well-rounded, self-aware, accountable, young women that break barriers for our Future World, while giving them an experience and access to support that they may not ever have had before. 

Saturday, December 18, 2021, at The Getty, Los Angeles 

Each of the Girls were VIP GUESTS, rising to the occasion, presenting answers to their 6 questions provided prior to the event. This year’s theme of questions was based on Mental health awareness, coming out of quarantine and financial literacy as it pertains to cryptocurrency and NFTs. 

Many of the girls did not know anyone else there, and yet were able to bond and share hardships and things they found to be helpful to “get through” challenging times. This was a safe space to be vulnerable and learn from each other’s experiences. 

The Girls knew nothing of Cryptocurrency, but Lyn was able to give them examples that lit their eyes up with understanding. The girls were gifted cryptocurrency assets that will be doubled after completion of a 1-year cryptocurrency and NFT educational program she is providing for them. 

Topping off the event, each of them were gifted an amazing ALO Yoga bag full of goodies and were able to explore the Getty. 

Notable Sponsors Included: The Cynthia Foundation, Xyion, Let’s Give, Alo Yoga, 8AM, VeeFriends/Gary Vee and more. 

“My mission in life is to create an impact that will last longer than my life on Earth.” – Carrie Lyn 

Lyn first tapped in with United Friends of Children for her .Paak House Beyond the Streets initiative that focused on the reality that “Your circumstances do NOT determine your OUTCOME.” With that, she saw even more so the need and value that she could provide to the youth. 

It’s impressive with how hands-on Lyn is, regardless of the growth of these impactful events. We will be looking out for what’s to come in 2022! 

To get involved email Carrie@globalmgmtg.com.

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Global Management Group

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.