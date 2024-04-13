In the same week that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s council on homelessness blamed local governments for a state audit report that found California has failed to track how billions of dollars have been spent trying to tackle the homelessness crisis, the Los Angeles City Council agreed to pay an outside firm $2.2 million to audit its own programs.
A federal judge in California, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, requested last month an independent audit of Los Angeles’ homelessness
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Los Angeles in hot water over for spending hundreds of millions on worsening homeless crisis - April 13, 2024
- Six House seats that could flip from blue to red in 2024, potentially giving GOP a bigger majority - April 13, 2024
- WaPo ‘smear’ of highly-decorated Iraq war veteran, Senate candidate omits critical info - April 13, 2024