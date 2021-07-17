Breaking News
Los Pichy Boys Issue Points for Peaceful Rally at The White House on July 17th

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cuban American comedians, content creators and social activists, Los Pichy Boys have been central to the coordinated global response supporting the uprising by Cuban people on the island against the murderous communist regime in place for more than 60 years. Through their significant social media platforms with a reach of more than a million followers they are calling for American intervention in the crisis that has unfolded in Cuba a mere 90 miles from the US border. Action is being demanded from the White House and the Biden administration directly.

KEY POINTS CENTRAL TO THE MISSION:

— Freedom in Cuba is VITAL for the Cuban people, and also for the national security of the United States.

— The regime in Cuba has formed a malignancy well-beyond its borders, such as propping up regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

— The murderous regime maintains ties with U.S. adversaries, like Russia, Communist China and Iran, and terrorist organizations such as the FARC and ELN.

— If the regime in Cuba falls, we know that the regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua will be next.

Why the fall of this regimes matters so much to us:

— We’re native Cubans who left our country to pursue freedom and have enjoyed success and built a family in the United States. We want our Cuban community to have this in Cuba. The Cuban people should not have to leave to find freedom.

“Our goal is to use our social media influence for good and to help end this brutal regime in Cuba by showing the people we are with them. We’re together for freedom. We must seize the moment and help end the brutality in Cuba,” said Alex Gonzalez and Maikel Rodriguez, Los Pichy Boys.

FOR LIVE & DIGITAL INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES IMMEDIATELY REACH OUT TO THE TEAM LISTED IN THE CONTACT DETAILS

Social channels:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/lospichyboys/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/lospichyboys/

YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/kamikazy305

CONTACT:

Cristy Clavijo-Kish
Talento Unlimited
(305) 299-3477
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
