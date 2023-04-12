CINCINNATI and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Losant, the leading IoT platform for enterprises, and Atsign, the premier security and privacy technology provider, today announced a partnership to integrate their respective technologies and offer a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking to leverage the power of IoT and fully protect their data, devices, and networks.

The partnership combines Losant’s robust IoT platform with Atsign’s security and privacy technology to provide businesses with a highly secure and scalable solution for managing their IoT devices and data. It also enables secure, peer-to-peer communication between devices and people with the devices having zero open ports.

“Losant powers the IoT solutions for some of the largest organizations in the world, and security is at the core of everything we do,” said Brandon Cannaday, Chief Product Officer at Losant. “By partnering with Atsign, customers now have access to a highly secure and decentralized communication layer that provides additional protection for device-to-cloud communication and remote access to fielded devices.”

“Atsign’s technology provides a highly secure and scalable way for businesses to make their devices directly addressable, beyond the edge of the Internet,” said Colin Constable, CTO and Cofounder of Atsign. “By partnering with Losant, we are able to offer a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses with advanced IoT and communication capabilities, while also ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy.”

With Losant and Atsign, businesses can now easily manage their IoT devices and data using Losant’s powerful application enablement platform, while also locking down those devices with zero open ports and zero static IP addresses, enabling secure communication between devices and people using Atsign’s patent-pending technology.

About Losant

Losant’s Enterprise IoT Platform provides the complete edge and cloud software foundation to build and scale compelling IoT applications, products, and services. Losant’s unique, low-code approach to application development offers a level of agility and speed to market that is hard to find anywhere else. For more information, visit www.losant.com .

About Atsign

Atsign is an award-winning technology company that believes the privacy and security of every person, organization, and device is a fundamental right and they’re working towards making it a reality. They won the 2022 IoTSF Champion award and the 2023 IoT Global Award for Securing IoT. For more information, visit www.atsign.com .

