Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glenwood Springs, Colorado was chosen as the destination for the final episode of the LOST IN! premier season. According to Tourism Director, Lisa Langer, working with the production team was a positive experience. “The LOST IN! team was very professional. They did their research on our destination, then contacted Visit Glenwood Springs for our help connecting them with each of the experiences they wanted DJ BBQ to highlight.”

The unparalleled travel experience that is “LOST IN! with DJ BBQ” made its highly anticipated debut on September 21, 2023. This dynamic series, led by the charismatic chef and extreme sports enthusiast DJ BBQ, is poised to redefine the travel genre, promising viewers an exhilarating odyssey through some of America’s most captivating cities.

Breaking free from the constraints of conventional travel guides, DJ BBQ immerses himself in the very heart of each city, uncovering its hidden gems and lesser-known wonders. From sizzling street food to heart-pounding adventures, “LOST IN!” becomes your passport to discovering the essence of each destination.

Glenwood Springs, CO takes center stage in one of the most thrilling episodes yet, as DJ BBQ immerses himself in the local culture for an action-packed 48 hours. The LOST IN! team embarked on a captivating journey through several iconic locations.

Bair Ranch Western Adventure with Glenwood Adventure Company: DJ BBQ experienced the thrill of horseback riding and showcased his marksmanship with clay pigeon shooting against the breath-taking backdrop of Bair Ranch in Glenwood Canyon. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort: Dive into the world’s largest mineral springs pool, where DJ BBQ uncovered the healing properties of Glenwood Springs’ natural wonders. Smoke Modern BBQ: Indulge in the rich flavors of Glenwood Springs at Smoke Modern BBQ, a culinary haven that exemplifies the city’s gastronomic excellence. Doc Holliday: Delve into the historical legacy of Doc Holliday, the legendary figure of the Wild West, as DJ BBQ unravels fascinating tales of the city’s past. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park: Experience the adrenaline rush at America’s only mountaintop theme park, nestled high above Glenwood Springs. Whitewater Rafting with Defiance Rafting: DJ BBQ fearlessly navigated the rapids of the iconic Colorado River with a thrilling whitewater rafting adventure.

“Glenwood Springs, Colorado, stole my heart with its unbeatable mix of adventure, culture, and warmth. From the thrill of Bair Ranch’s horseback rides to the soothing embrace of the world’s largest mineral springs pool, every moment was a melody of excitement and relaxation. Glenwood Springs, you’re not just a destination; you’re a symphony of unforgettable experiences. I left a piece of my heart in your mountains, and I can’t wait for the world to witness the magic you hold.” – DJ BBQ

Mark your calendars for the Destination America, Glenwood Springs’ episode, on Thursday, December 14th, at 8 pm EST and 12 am EST. Get ready for an experience that promises to leave you craving more.

“LOST IN! with DJ BBQ” transcends the ordinary travelogue; it’s an invitation to live in the moment, embrace spontaneity, and wholeheartedly say “yes” to the unexpected. Whether navigating bustling markets, indulging in local delicacies, or partaking in heart-pounding adventures, DJ BBQ serves as the ultimate travel companion, encouraging viewers to step out of their comfort zones and embark on their own remarkable journeys.

About Visit Glenwood Springs

Visit Glenwood Springs is the tourism department of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. Also known as The Land of Water, Glenwood Springs is where world-famous hot springs meet year-round outdoor adventures. Glenwood Springs is located at the confluence of the Roaring Fork and Colorado Rivers, 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Denver on I-70. www.visitglenwood.com

