BURLESON, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lost Oak Winery, recently named by Wedding Wire as a top wedding venue in the Burleson, Texas, region, encourages people to book their weddings in advance of peak wedding season.

Lost Oak Winery was rated as one of the top four wedding venues in the Burleson area, a suburb of Fort Worth. Lost Oak also has made the national spotlight by being featured in an episode of the TLC Network series Four Weddings.

“We’re thrilled to have Lost Oak Winery recognized for the beautiful venue it is and for the services that our staff delivers to wedding parties,” said Roxanne Myers, president of Lost Oak Winery.

“With our indoor and outdoor venue and some special options, we provide both elegance and flexibility for couples looking for a perfect place for their special day. With the two peak seasons for weddings in our region just ahead – March to May and September to November – we encourage people to plan ahead,” she added.

Lost Oak Winery offers multiple sites for ceremonies across its acres of cultivated vineyards and mature oak trees and a picturesque wooden footbridge.

For receptions, the Lost Oak Event Center features a large open event space with high ceilings and stained concrete floors, large bay windows with panoramic vineyard and pond views, a dance floor, a cocktail room, bride and groom suites, and comfortably accommodates up to 200 guests.

Amenities for guests include being greeted with a complimentary glass of wine upon arrival, and outdoor ceremony sites include white garden chairs and wine barrels, while inside there are round guest tables with mahogany Chiavari chairs, wine barrel service bars, and barrel cocktail tables covered with linens. In addition, private bride and groom suites are stocked with wine, sodas, water, and cheese platters for the future husband and wife while getting ready for the ceremony.

Lost Oak Winery wedding packages include an on-site rehearsal prior to the ceremony, and the property is also available for bridal and engagement portraits. Staff is available throughout the event for full wine service and any other needs that may arise.

Lost Oak Winery also offers “micro-wedding” packages for events with 25 or fewer guests, as well as reception-only packages for couples who plan to have their wedding ceremony at another site.

For more details about reserving Lost Oak Winery for your wedding needs, visit:

https://www.zola.com/wedding-vendors/wedding-venues/lost-oak-winery

https://www.lostoakwinery.com/Host-an-Event/Weddings

About Lost Oak Winery

Inspired by founder Gene Estes’ creativity and passion in the art of winemaking, Lost Oak Winery was founded in 2006 in Burleson, Texas. The family-operated, woman-owned winery specializes in making wine from grapes that do well in the unique Texas terroir. Lost Oak has continued its lengthy legacy with awards for its leadership role in the dedication to and support and promotion of the Texas wine industry, including its longtime affiliation with the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association. To learn more, visit www.lostoakwinery.com.

