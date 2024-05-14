NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRY), a leading technology company transforming how, where, and when lottery and sports media content is delivered, today announces a significant step to accelerate its global expansion efforts. Lottery.com has engaged Cohen & Company Capital Markets (“CCM”), a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, as its financial advisor to help oversee and structure its acquisition strategy. The Company’s “buy and build” strategy is backed by the United Capital Investments Limited (“UCIL”) $150 million loan facility with support from strategic investors, such as Prosperity Investment Management.

Under the new agreement, effective May 6, 2024, CCM will assist Lottery.com in navigating potential acquisitions and other business combinations aimed at enhancing the Company’s product offerings and market reach. This partnership is designed to support the Company’s “buy and build” strategy, targeting a pipeline of potential acquisitions over the next 12 months to bolster both domestic and international operations, as well as boosting technological and market capabilities.

Lottery.com looks to develop its lottery market through acquisitions and strategic alliances by pursuing innovative technology partners that will enhance the Company’s customer engagement, both domestically and internationally.

Another major initiative includes developing Sports.com into the first mainstream fully immersive streaming platform, providing live, full-engagement experiences to sports fans around the world. This development will focus on motor sports across the US, Europe, and the Middle East, along with mainstream American sports, including NFL, NBA, MLS, and USL. The newly launched Sports.com app that is now available on Apple and Google App Stores, further enhances user access and engagement. This follows successful collaborations and live streaming of major sports events, including widely acclaimed boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA) and EFC bouts and events.

In conjunction with CCM as its new strategic financial advisor, the Company is targeting the soccer market. With CCM assisting the Company to structure and oversee the potential acquisition of certain soccer clubs already identified, the Company hopes to develop and grow those brands using its Sports.com platform.

Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com (and former professional player for Queens Park Rangers FC) commented:

“I’m delighted to be working with Cohen & Company Capital Markets. Their expertise in financial structuring and fundraising will be crucial as we lead the Sports.com acquisition program. My focus, along with our team led by Sport.com’s president Majed Al Sorour, will be to work with Cohen & Company to help close on the acquisition of one UK football club this year.”

Matthew McGahan, CEO and President of Lottery.com, said:

“Partnering with Cohen & Company Capital Markets is a major step forward for our business. Their expertise in financial structuring and fund raising will be crucial as we implement our strategy to expand globally through significant acquisitions, including our focused efforts on enhancing the Sports.com platform and our target to look at the UK football club market. We also intend to reach into new markets, especially in the sports media sector, where the company is planning to revolutionise fan engagement through live event streaming accessed on our wholly owned subsidiary sports.com. With a focus on both domestic and international markets, we are poised to further leverage our content verticals, including among others ESports and SimRacing, to broaden our reach.

He added:

“By leveraging CCM’s expertise, we are better positioned to identify and capitalize on new opportunities that align with our vision of creating a more connected and engaging experience for lottery and sports fans worldwide. Access to enhanced financial facilities and different capital structures amplifies our ‘buy and build’ strategy. Our aim is to propel ticket sales in the international lottery market and rapidly expand the Sports.com audience base in order to best monetize our online assets and technical expertise. Acquisitions will be structured by utilizing the UCIL $150 million loan facility as voted on by the Company’s shareholders in November 2023, as well as new capital structures introduced by CCM.”

