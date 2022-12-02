Deal included launch of brand at the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lottery.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) is delighted to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Sports.com has entered into a strategic partnership with the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) to coincide with activity around the FIA World Touring Car Cup decider, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last weekend, from 25-­‐ 27 November 2022 (“the competition”).

As part of the agreement, Sports.com branding and advertising was displayed around the track for the duration of the competition, setting the foundation for the future establishment of a joint venture and content distribution partnership.

Sports.com is a new sports entertainment platform, with both online and offline offerings, which has been created to take advantage of the changing way in which sports entertainment is distributed and accessed. Sports.com will enable fans to watch a variety of sports in every country; in any language; on any device; live and on demand. As well as live content, Sports.com will provide unique insights and information, data, e-­‐gaming, education, ticketing, and merchandising services; bringing together fans with athletes, franchises, teams, rights owners, gaming providers, sponsors and advertisers. Its mission is to be the world’s foremost locale for sports entertainment.

SMC is a state owned and funded company, founded by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), to bring all Saudi activity in the sector under a single entity, and is the first public body designed to commercialize motorsport at a national level in the Kingdom. One of its primary roles is promoter for the Kingdom’s growing number of international motorsport events such as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Dakar Rally and Extreme E. Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-­‐Abdullah Al-­‐Faisal, the SAMF Chairman, has in turn welcomed the establishment of SMC by SAMF.

From 25 – 27 November 2022, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season reached an exciting climax at the inaugural Race of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, an alternative 3.450-­kilometre track, and which staged the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December 2021. Gilles Magnus of Belgium won Gold at the race. The 2022 Cup Driver Champion is Mikel Azcona of Spain, and the Team Champion is BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, an Italian auto racing team based in Cherasco, Italy.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman of Lottery.com and President of Sports.com commented:

“We are honoured that Sports.com is partnering with the Saudi Motorsport Company, in what we trust will be the first of many opportunities. Our branding around the track was visible to fans in attendance and to millions of viewers around the world, in over 150 countries, where the race was broadcast and free to view. In addition, Sports.com’s branding was also reflected on Ahmed BinKhanen’s Audi GT car. BinKhanen is one of the Kingdom’s best driving talents.

“Saudi Motorsport Company sees the potential to partner with our new platform, which we believe will revolutionize fan viewing and interaction within the fast-­‐changing sports entertainment industry, and we look forward to concluding further similar agreements around major sporting events with broadcasters and rights owners around the world.”

Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Company added:

“We warmly welcome the opportunity to partner Sports.com. Saudi Arabia is fast becoming established as a motorsport destination, with events in the Kingdom broadcast globally, and now attracting a massive following. We are therefore very pleased to have announced this partnership, which introduced the Sports.com brand, from Jeddah, to millions of viewers around the world.

“The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s maiden visit to Saudi Arabia brought international touring car action to the country for the first time. We are grateful for the support of Sports.com and were in turn delighted to carry their branding in various prominent places over the period of the race. We also look forward to the continued development and strengthening of our relationship with Sports.com.”

About Lottery.com, Inc.

Lottery.com, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase safe and legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery participants look to the Company’s website, Lottery.com, for compelling, real-­‐time results on over 800 lottery games from over 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-­‐profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

For more information, visit: http://www.lottery.com .

