Agreement will allow Sports.com to provide world class sports content to digital publishers

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sports.com, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), announces that it and the Data Sports Group, based in Berlin, have resolved to enter into an exclusive multi-year Partnership (“the Partnership”).

The Partnership will allow Sports.com, Inc. to provide world class sports content to digital publishers. The Partnership will be the first solution marketed under the Sports.com brand. The Partnership will also enable Sports.com to leverage Lottery.com’s capabilities. Lottery.com is the world’s leading provider of lottery results data servicing global publishers, search engines, and voice assistants.

Following the completion of the Partnership, the coverage available through Sports.com will include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, world-wide soccer, The Olympic Games, various popular e-Sports, NCAA Division I, football and men’s and women’s basketball. Coverage will also comprise live in game scoring, results, league standings and tables, schedules, team rosters, and more. The sports content platform will be available to publishers via an API or as integrated turnkey content. The sports data content will be available for both web and mobile device use and includes 24/7 technical support and customization options. The content will be available in multiple languages.

Sohail Quraeshi, CEO of Lottery.com, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with the Data Sports Group for our first solution under the exciting new Sports.com brand. We have a long history and strong expertise in providing lottery results to publishers and content aggregators around the world; and look forward to building on this capability as we work on our offering of a ROI-focused sports data solution that fills a void in the marketplace.

“Our ability to bundle solutions also puts us in a position to strengthen both the Lottery.com and Sports.com brands.”

Sowbhagya Shett, CEO of the Data Sports Group added:

“We are very pleased that Data Sports Group has been selected as a partner for the first Sports.com-branded sports data platform. Lottery.com has demonstrated to us that they understand the tremendous value of sports results and sports content across the global digital content sector. We are excited to provide their extensive list of existing digital media clients around the world with world-class sports data and information, as well as to their potential new clients in the USA and internationally through the Sports.com brand.”

Lottery.com plans to make the sports data content available to publishers as a stand-alone content platform, or bundled with lottery results. The sports content platform will be available on the soon to be launched sports.com and lotterylink.com websites.

For more information on licensing Sports.com interactive content feeds, contact lotterylink@lottery.com.

About Data Sports Group

Data Sports Group is a leading provider of sports content to digital publishers, media agencies, and brands across the globe. Content solutions provided include Data, Editorial and Video offerings. Data services are provided to eight different sports covering over 800+ competitions globally. Products are offered in XML Data Feeds or custom Turnkey Solutions. Multi-lingual content is available across the complete product offering.

For more information visit: https://datasportsgroup.com/

About Lottery.com, Inc.

Lottery.com, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase safe and legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery participants look to the Company’s website, Lottery.com, for compelling, real-time results on over 800 lottery games from over 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

For more information, visit: http://www.lottery.com.

