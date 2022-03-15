Lottery.com to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call on March 31, 2022

Breaking News
AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. A press release detailing these results will also be issued on March 31, 2022 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Lottery.com website at https://ir.lottery.com. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Lottery.com Investor Relations website.

To join by telephone, please dial 877-313-2495 or 929-517-0906 if calling from outside the U.S. The conference code is 5886747. Please dial in a minimum of 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a timely connection to the call. An operator will register your name and organization.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, commercial partners and affiliates can utilize LotteryLink to provide Lottery.com products to their customers. Through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com.

Lottery.com Contact:

Matthew Schlarb
VP, Investor Relations
(512) 585-7789
ir@lottery.com

or

Jody Burfening/Harriet Fried
LHA Investor Relations
(212) 838-3777
hfried@lhai.com 

