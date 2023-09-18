Leading Industry Trade Group Welcomes Innovator Lotto.com

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lotto.com , a leading online lottery platform, is pleased to announce that it has been approved as an Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (“NASPL”).

NASPL is the largest and most prestigious lottery industry trade group in North America. It serves a vital role in communication, coordination, and education for its 53 public lottery members and serves to foster collaboration with key vendors to ensure the continued success and integrity of state and provincial lotteries. Lotto.com is proud to announce its participation in this thriving lottery community that shares its unwavering commitment to responsible gaming practices and the advancement of educational and state-funded initiatives supported by lottery sales. Becoming a member of the NASPL lottery community will enable Lotto.com to accelerate its positive impact on the lottery industry and beyond.

“We’re honored to become a part of the NASPL community,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “Lotto.com will continue to support NASPL member states and provinces by driving revenue for the causes that matter the most. We also look forward to participating in NASPL’s events and conferences which provide a venue for innovation and collaboration between industry vendors and regulators.”

Lotto.com’s cutting edge digital delivery platform allows customers to order official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets “winever”™ on their computer, laptop, or preferred mobile device, reaching lottery customers wherever they are.

“The Lotto.com team has extensive lottery industry knowledge and experience,” said NASPL Vendor Relations Director Jake Coy. “We are excited to have Lotto.com join NASPL as an Associate Member and are looking forward to our work together.”

Metzger concluded, “Being admitted to NASPL is evidence of the fact that we have begun to reach critical mass in the North American lottery industry, and have executed on our mission to deliver incremental customers and profits for the states in which we operate.”

For more information on Lotto.com, visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to take part in the lottery, the platform enables customers to order on any device, with no app download or deposit required. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans’ health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York & Texas with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION: