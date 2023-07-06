The winning ticket marks the second million-dollar winner on Lotto.com’s trusted platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to deliver digital draw games and scratch tickets, is proud to announce that a million-dollar MegaMillions® prize has been won on the Lotto.com platform.

The winning ticket holder, whose identity remains anonymous, struck gold by participating in the popular MegaMillions® draw on Lotto.com. The Texas-based customer registered on June 30, 2023, and promptly purchased and won that same day. This remarkable win highlights the convenient access to exciting games that Lotto.com’s trusted platform provides. In addition to being Lotto.com’s second million-dollar winner, this achievement showcases the platform’s stellar track record, having sold over a million prize-winning tickets to date.

Lotto.com, which is currently available to customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, offers digital access to order tickets for the biggest state lotteries and jackpots. With no physical tickets to lose and complete security throughout the process, Lotto.com is the easiest way to safely and conveniently order official state lottery tickets.

“Not only do we love having big winners on our platform, but we also take pride in bringing new customers to the game who generate incremental funds for the good causes lotteries support across the country. This new customer won on their first try!” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “As we celebrate this million-dollar winner, we invite new and existing customers to capitalize on the excitement by participating in the $427 million jackpot draw this Friday, July 7.”

Customers on Lotto.com can order state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. For more information on Lotto.com, visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto.com Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to take part in the lottery, the platform enables customers to order on any device, with no app download or deposit required. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans’ health, and other important services. Lotto.com is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York & Texas with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION: