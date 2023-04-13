Announcement comes on the heels of three big Colorado wins from Lotto.com users

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lotto.com , the nation’s first digital lottery platform to deliver online draw games and scratch tickets, is excited to announce that the winning ticket for the Jersey Cash 5 $575,641 jackpot last week was ordered on the platform.

This win marks the 344,501st winning ticket ordered on Lotto.com since the start of the year. Colorado has been a lucky state as well with a $1,000,000 Powerball winner in November 2022, a $40,000 scratch ticket winner at the beginning of April 2023, and $20,000 Colorado’s Cash 5 in both February and March 2023.

Lotto.com is a Jersey City-based digital platform for ordering draw based and scratch lottery tickets on any device, requiring no app download or deposit. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to participate in drawings, the platform enables customers to order official state lottery draw tickets by picking their lucky numbers manually or using the Quick Pick number generator. Additionally, customers can order official state lottery scratch tickets, and digitally reveal if their ticket is a winner. With a mission to extend a digitized lottery experience to users nationwide, the state-of-the-art platform provides a seamless online experience that brings incremental customers and funding to state-sponsored charities and causes.

“We are always excited to see customers win big on Lotto.com! We created the platform as a safe, secure, and convenient place for lottery customers to order tickets and automatically get notified of their winnings,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “As we are building momentum and rapidly expanding into new states nationwide, we look forward to continuing to bring incremental customers to the lottery and contributing to state-sponsored charities that lotteries support.”

Users on Lotto.com can order state lottery tickets for popular, large jackpot games, including Powerball® and Mega Millions®, on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information on Lotto.com visit www.lotto.com .

