The Chicago icon rallies #DeepDishNation with Change.org petition

National Deep Dish Pizza Day In honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day, Lou Malnati’s is rallying America’s support for an official deep dish emoji. Join the national petition by visiting DeepDishEmoji.com to vote for your favorite emoji design, then sign the official petition hosted on Change.org. For more information, visit TastesOfChicago.com/deep-dish-emoji/.

CHICAGO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day, Lou Malnati’s, the acclaimed Chicago institution best known for its authentic deep dish pizza, is rallying America’s support for an official deep dish emoji. Currently, pizza is one of the most popular food emojis among all texters, but they only have one option to communicate.

“America is more than one style of pizza, and Americans deserve more than just a N.Y. slice to express themselves,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s. “Whether in our restaurants or shipped nationwide, we serve millions of deep dish lovers every year. It’s time we give these fans their own icon and identity with a new emoji to express our deepest pizza-preciation.”

To unite #DeepDishNation, Lou Malnati’s has launched a national petition through which fans can register their support. Deep dish lovers simply need to visit DeepDishEmoji.com to vote for their favorite emoji design, then sign the official petition hosted on Change.org. Once closed, the votes and the petition will be used to formally propose that Unicode Consortium add the winning design to the universal emoji keyboard.

Deep dish fans and soon-to-be citizens of #DeepDishNation will have several months to lend their names to the cause. If the petition is successful, America could see the deep dish emoji on their digital keyboards before the end of the year.

For more information about Lou Malnati’s or to find the nearest restaurant for dine-in, carryout or local delivery, please visit LouMalnatis.com. To order the company’s famous Chicago-style pizza shipped anywhere nationwide for home-baked enjoyment, please visit TastesOfChicago.com.

ABOUT LOU MALNATI’S

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are more than 75 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

ABOUT TASTES OF CHICAGO

Established in 1987 by Lou Malnati’s, the most legendary family name in Chicago deep dish pizza, Tastes of Chicago curates Chicago’s best food offerings from restaurateurs and brands and delivers them nationwide through its website. Spanning famous food categories such as Deep Dish Pizza, Hot Dogs, Italian Beef, Seafood & Pasta, Steaks, BBQ, Desserts, Gourmet Popcorn and more, Tastes of Chicago delivers hometown heroes like Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s, Eli’s Cheesecake and Garrett Popcorn Shops, as well as rising local favorites like Brown Sugar Bakery and Wow Bao. With curated packages and subscriptions to suit any palate and budget, Tastes of Chicago brings the Windy City’s rich history, proud culture and iconic eats directly to your doorstep. The perfect gift for your favorite foodie, Chicago lover, client or yourself, Tastes of Chicago allows everyone to conveniently create a special moment at home that only the best Chicago food can offer. For more information, visit https://www.tastesofchicago.com/.

