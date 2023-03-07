Chicago’s Deep Dish pizza legend is offering its flavorful and festive BBQ Chicken Pizza for a limited time at all restaurant and carryout locations, and nationwide on TastesofChicago.com

CHICAGO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lou Malnati’s – the beloved Chicago pizza institution best known for its flavorful deep-dish pizza – is welcoming spring and the start of barbecue season by offering its unique and craveable take on BBQ Chicken Pizza. Available for a limited-time only and while supplies last, this delicious variety will be offered in both Lou’s traditional deep dish as well as its Chicago Thin Crust versions at all locations. The deep dish BBQ Chicken pizza will also be available nationwide as a bake at home option via Tastes of Chicago.

Malnati’s BBQ Chicken Pizza combines Lou’s award-winning flaky, buttery crust and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, and features smoky, tender chicken, red onion and a blend of the company’s famous tomato and home-made sweet “Bar-B-Lou” sauces. Topped with a sprinkling of cheddar cheese, this pizza delivers a true flavor festival that is the perfect way to celebrate spring.

“Here at Lou’s, our passion for pizza runs deep, and we’re committed to delivering culinary innovations that wow our customers,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s. “We’re proud of mastering yet another Chicago-style pizza and can’t wait to welcome customers to try our take on BBQ Chicken Pizza at their local Lou’s or at TastesofChicago.com.”

Starting today, Lou’s BBQ Chicken Pizza is available in deep dish and thin crust for dine-in, carryout and delivery at all locations, as well as for drop-off catering where available. In addition, pizza connoisseurs and Lou’s fans nationwide can join the BBQ-LOU-ZA by ordering BBQ Chicken Pizza deep dish from TastesOfChicago.com to bake or grill at home. The limited time offering is available in packs of 4 pizzas or in combination packs with Lou’s other varieties.

For more information about Lou Malnati’s or to find your nearest restaurant, please visit LouMalnatis.com, and to order the company’s famous Chicago-style pizza – including BBQ Chicken Pizza – for home delivery nationwide, please visit TastesOfChicago.com.

ABOUT LOU MALNATI’S

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are more than 75 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

ABOUT TASTES OF CHICAGO

Established in 1987 by Lou Malnati’s, the most legendary family name in Chicago deep dish pizza, Tastes of Chicago curates Chicago’s best food offerings from restaurateurs and brands and delivers them nationwide through its website. Spanning famous food categories such as Deep Dish Pizza, Hot Dogs, Italian Beef, Seafood & Pasta, Steaks, BBQ, Desserts, Gourmet Popcorn and more, Tastes of Chicago delivers hometown heroes like Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s, Eli’s Cheesecake and Garrett Popcorn Shops, as well as rising local favorites like Brown Sugar Bakery and Wow Bao. With curated packages and subscriptions to suit any palate and budget, Tastes of Chicago brings the Windy City’s rich history, proud culture and iconic eats directly to your doorstep. The perfect gift for your favorite foodie, Chicago lover, client or yourself, Tastes of Chicago allows everyone to conveniently create a special moment at home that only the best Chicago food can offer. For more information, visit https://www.tastesofchicago.com/.

