The Louisiana Democratic Party has new leadership.
Randal Gaines, a former state representative, was selected Saturday as the political group’s new chair after a set of procedural moves ended with him being the only candidate nominated for the position. His selection ousted Katie Bernhardt, who had been chair for the past four years, The Advocate reported.
SIX DEMOCRATS IN LOUISIANA BUCK PARTY LINE BY SUPPORTING UNIVERSAL SCHOOL CHOICE: ‘POLITICAL RAMIFICATIO
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Louisiana Democratic Party selects new chairman - April 15, 2024
- GOP senators plan to force votes on stand alone Israel aid in wake of Iran attack - April 15, 2024
- Bidens report adjusted gross income of $619,976 in 2023 - April 15, 2024