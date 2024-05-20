The Louisiana House and Senate became the latest state legislature to pass a bill aimed at transgender restroom policies, as it approved HB 608 on Friday and sent it to Republican Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk.

The bill, dubbed the “Women’s Safety and Protection Act,” aimed to codify the meanings of “sex,” “male” and “female” in state law, while mandating what sponsors described as protection of women who may be targeted by biologic

[Read Full story at source]