Louisiana’s Democratic governor wins re-election in Republican-leaning state

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat, won a second term in office on Saturday, defeating a Republican opponent who had closely aligned himself with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong police say media officer hit by arrow in standoff with protesters - November 17, 2019
- Saudi Aramco IPO set to value company up to $1.7 trillion - November 17, 2019
- Saudi Aramco will not market IPO in the United States: sources - November 17, 2019