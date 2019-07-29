Lourdes Felix, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of BioCorRx Inc. Discusses the Launch of the UnCraveRx™ Virtual App in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioCorRx Inc. (OTC QB: BICX) (the “Company”), a leader, developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of addiction and related disorders, today announced that Lourdes Felix, CFO, COO and Director of BioCorRx Inc. is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.

The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/7-25-19-smallcapvoice-interview-biocorrx-bicx.

Lourdes Felix called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to talk about the recent launch of the UnCraveRx™ virtual app. UnCraveRx™ is a medically assisted weight loss management program that helps to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness and nutrition. The UnCraveRx™ App is available now. It is available online www.myuncraverx.com or through the Android or iOS app stores.

“We are looking forward to the full launch of the UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Management Program in the fall of this year. We estimate that the program will be a key growth revenue driver for BioCorRx and remain focused on building shareholder value,” stated Felix. “Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance use; please visit www.beataddiction.com for more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, audio interviews, as well as its clients’ financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/

BioCorRx Inc.

[email protected]

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020 x304

[email protected]