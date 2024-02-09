National Pancake Day + Valentine’s Day
SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — — Cupid is bringing more than romance to Denny’s restaurants nationwide next week. On Tuesday, February 13, diners can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes* from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM in honor of National Pancake Day. Craving an endless amount of buttermilk pancakes? Take advantage of Denny’s All Day Diner Deals with All You Can Eat Pancakes starting at $5.99 [prices vary; check local restaurant].
And lovebirds looking to renew their vows or tie the knot can say “I do” at no cost at the Denny’s Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas [450 Fremont Street]. The first 10 couples** to reserve a spot between 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM on Valentine’s Day will receive a complimentary wedding package complete with officiant, music, decor, and a Pancake Puppies ® Cake. Newlyweds will also get vouchers for two free Original Grand Slams to enjoy on their next visit. All couples married at the chapel on February 14 will receive a special bacon bouquet and champagne toast. If you can’t make it on Valentine’s Day, Denny’s Wedding Chapel is available year-round. For more information, visit dennys.com/vegas-weddings.
*Dine-in only at participating locations. One free short stack (two buttermilk pancakes) per guest with the purchase of an entree. Cannot be combined with other offers, coupons, discounts or promotions.
**This free, limited-time offer is available only on Valentine’s Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT at Denny’s on 450 Fremont Street in Las Vegas. For the safety of our guests, the Wedding Chapel will be cleaned and sanitized by a Sanitation Specialist before and after each wedding. Call the restaurant at (702) 471-0056 to reserve your spot, as spaces are limited.
Attachment
- National Pancake Day + Valentine’s Day
CONTACT: Denny's Media Team Denny's 864-597-8005 [email protected]
- Remitly to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - February 9, 2024
- Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date January 31, 2024 - February 9, 2024
- HAGENS BERMAN, NATION TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm, Securities Class Action Filed After CFO Placed On Leave Amid Accounting Probe and SEC Investigation - February 9, 2024