LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Easyfind Pictures, in collaboration with the Asian American Animal Conservation Association (AACA), is thrilled to announce the forthcoming production of their highly anticipated fantasy film, “Pet Romance.” Set to commence filming in Los Angeles, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its heartwarming and enchanting storyline.

“Pet Romance” revolves around the endearing journey of a stray cat named “Jing Jing” and the protagonist, “Xiao Meng.” Inspired by the rise of the single economy and the surge in cat ownership following the 2019 pandemic, the film aims to celebrate the harmonious coexistence between humans, animals, and nature. It explores themes of inspiration and love, resonating with audiences in the context of a global economic downturn.

According to Easyfind Pictures’ research, derived from the 2021-2022 American Pet Products Association (APPA) survey, a staggering 70% of American households (equivalent to 90.5 million households) own pets. This statistic highlights the significant role pets play in people’s lives, providing comfort and companionship. Through the “Pet Romance” film series, Easyfind Pictures intends to showcase the heartwarming moments shared between pets and their owners.

Production designer Yuzhi Wang revolutionizes the art design approach, infusing the film with authentic scene designs and cultural creativity. With a fresh visual experience, the film transports viewers into a vibrant world. Mei Yang, the talented writer behind the project, skillfully weaves together themes of coexistence, inspiration, and love, drawing from real-world social issues and a rich imagination. Her work promises an unforgettable cinematic experience, resonating with audiences on a profound level.

The production team of “Pet Romance” comprises industry-leading professionals, including the esteemed producer Jiaming Chong. Jiaming Chong is a seasoned film and television producer with diverse experience across various art and entertainment projects, independent films, and advertising creations. With a broad knowledge of design and extensive practical experience, Jiaming Chong will play a crucial role in the film, continuing to contribute to cultural exchanges between China and the United States and the production of high-quality films that resonate deeply with global audiences.

Producer Chai Zilin pushes the boundaries of traditional film operations and promotion, incorporating cutting-edge technology and cultural creativity. By offering an interactive and immersive viewing experience, “Pet Romance” aims to convey the principles of animal protection and explore the emerging internet celebrity economy. The film’s all-star production team, led by renowned producer Chen Jiong, brings extensive experience and expertise to ensure the highest quality production.

With the official commencement of filming for “Pet Romance,” Easyfind Pictures anticipates the film will make a significant impact in both the Chinese and American film markets. As audiences eagerly await its release, the movie is poised to become another remarkable masterpiece from Easyfind Pictures, captivating and inspiring viewers worldwide.

