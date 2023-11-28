Librarians Across the Country Join the LML Movement to Accelerate Funding and Reading

Mansfield, TX, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a groundbreaking departure from the status quo, Love My Library (“LML”), home to the reimagined book fair, has ignited a movement, challenging the long-standing dominance of Scholastic in the book fair market.

“Scholastic’s stronghold on the educational book fair market has left educators and administrators with limited options, fostering a sense of frustration that resonates through classrooms and libraries,” said Toby Cunningham, CEO of Read-A-Thon Fundraising. “Recognizing this pent-up demand for change, Love My Library introduces an alternative that caters to the diverse needs of schools, breaking free from the constraints of the Scholastic control.

Empowering Educators, Enthusing Students

Love My Library breathes fresh life into the book fair and library fundraising market by addressing the varied interests and modern day needs of school communities.

Inclusivity: Love My Library is accessible to overlooked schools, ensuring that every student, regardless of their socio-economic background, gains access to enriching literary resources.

Love My Library is accessible to overlooked schools, ensuring that every student, regardless of their socio-economic background, gains access to enriching literary resources. Empowerment: Love My Library empowers librarians to choose literature that is appropriate for their respective communities.

Love My Library empowers librarians to choose literature that is appropriate for their respective communities. Affordability: Love My Library offers a budget-friendly solution that allows all schools to reap the benefits of book fairs.

Love My Library’s Innovative Approach

Love My Library is 100% literacy-based. Families create individual accounts, then invite friends and family to donate to support their student’s passion for reading. Schools and students share the proceeds equally, using funds raised to purchase books and items from the online book fair.

Hassle-Free Experience: No contracts, no minimums, no need for volunteers, and no inventory to manage or set up, ensuring a smooth process without disruption to classroom or instructional time.

No contracts, no minimums, no need for volunteers, and no inventory to manage or set up, ensuring a smooth process without disruption to classroom or instructional time. Diverse Selection: A library of 900+ unique titles in multiple languages for librarians to choose from, accompanied by free marketing materials and hands-on customer support.

A library of 900+ unique titles in multiple languages for librarians to choose from, accompanied by free marketing materials and hands-on customer support. Safe and Secure: A friendly, safe, and secure online platform with a proven track record of driving high volumes of donations.

Special Launch Promotion

To celebrate its launch, Love My Library is offering an exclusive promotion. Schools who book a 2023-24 event before December 31 enjoy 100% of donations back to the school and students. Love My Library will also donate $500 to twenty selected schools hosting a Spring 2024 event.

Join the Love My Library Movement

Librarians, educators, parents, and administrators are invited to join the Love My Library movement by visiting www.lovemylibrary.com. Together, let’s reshape the future of book fairs and ensure every child has the opportunity to fall in love with reading.

About Love My Library

Love My Library is a forward-thinking book fair company committed to transforming the traditional model to better serve the needs of schools and students. With a focus on inclusivity, empowerment, and affordability, Love My Library aims to make literary resources accessible to every child, regardless of their background. Join the movement at www.lovemylibrary.com.

CONTACT: Jaimee Miller Communications Strategy Group (CSG) jmiller@wearecsg.com