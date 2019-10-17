Breaking News
Founder of Austin’s Orpheus School of Music Klondike Steadman to discuss third book during upcoming panel of Unitarian authors

Austin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author Klondike Steadman recently announced the release of his third book titled, Loving Practice, Developing Discipline: A Parent’s Guide to Turning Music Lessons Into Life Lessons. His latest work will be highlighted during the inaugural First Unitarian Universalist Author Spotlight at noon on Oct. 20 at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin, located at 4700 Grover Ave. 

Steadman, an accomplished classical guitarist, music instructor, and father, believes that with the right guidance, achieving musical excellence can be fun and rewarding for everyone. 

“The opportunity to develop musical talent is one of the best gifts you can give your child. From personal expression, to the joy of sharing music through performance, to brain development, to the benefits of being in a band, to the deep connection formed with one’s cultural heritage, music yields incalculable rewards to those who pursue it.

“The problem every parent runs into sooner or later is that developing into a true musician is hard. So hard, in fact, that most people want to give up somewhere along the way (maybe multiple places along the way). And this is completely normal, because making music is one of the few activities that intensely challenges us physically, mentally, and emotionally — all at the same time. 

“The good news is that this intense difficulty may be the most valuable benefit music has to offer. The very fact that something so intrinsically rewarding is so difficult gives us the opportunity and motivation to develop the character traits that lead to great success and happiness in life: discipline, curiosity, grit, and, ultimately, the skill of engaging in deliberate practice.” – Loving Practice, Developing Discipline: A Parent’s Guide to Turning Music Lessons Into Life Lessons, 2019

Loving Practice, Developing Discipline: A Parent’s Guide to Turning Music Lessons Into Life Lessons is about how children can learn to understand themselves and their own internal motivators to make the challenging process of becoming a musician a joyful journey. If we can teach children to engage in learning such a complex skill as music in ways that work for them, we will have given them one of the most powerful assets of all: self-knowledge.

Steadman’s third book, Loving Practice, Developing Discipline: A Parent’s Guide to Turning Music Lessons Into Life Lessons, is available for purchase on Amazon.

Steadman is the author of The Complete Guitar and The Complete Guitar For the Older Beginner, which is used by many private teachers and as a textbook for guitar classes at colleges and universities across the U.S. His work using the Kodaly approach in private lessons has led to the creation of a method book Adventures Through Sound, publication in music teaching journals as well as presentations to music teacher organizations.

Dr. Klondike Steadman Bio
Klondike Steadman, DMA, is a guitarist, entrepreneur, educator and author. As the co-founder and director of Orpheus Academy of Music with his wife, Wendy Kuo, he has built one of the most successful and innovative music programs for kids in the country. In 2001, Klondike founded the Educational Outreach Program for the Austin Classical Guitar Society to provide expert private free guitar instruction to low-income high school students. This program continues to provide quality music instruction with guitar students regularly giving public concerts as soloists and in guitar ensembles. In 2003, Klondike received the prestigious Studio Fellowship Award from the Music Teachers’ National Association for his work opening Orpheus Academy of Music. He is the author of two lines of music method books: Adventures Through Sound and The Complete Guitar. Steadman has won top prizes in many performance competitions including the Music Teachers National Association Competition, The University of Texas Concerto Competition and the Portland International Guitar Competition. He has appeared in concerts across the U.S. both in recital and as an orchestral soloist. 

CONTACT: Beth Phillips
Bloom Communications
5125355066
[email protected]
