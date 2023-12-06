Anticipated surge in electronic household appliance sales fuels demand for low and medium-voltage drives. Vital infrastructure projects in transportation, water treatment, and construction drive robust growth.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the sales of low and medium voltage drives in Australia and New Zealand are valued at over US$ 745.0 Million in 2023, with a stable long-term projection. A new report estimates that the demand is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033. This would take the total revenue to US$ 1137.1 Million by 2033.

There is a growing recognition of the need to reduce carbon emissions and a rising demand for energy-efficient technologies, leading to an increased demand for low and medium-voltage drives. Advancements in control algorithms, power electronics, and semiconductors have made it possible to produce more energy-efficient drives that are now more affordable and widely adopted.

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power has also driven the demand for energy-efficient voltage drives. These energy sources require a more efficient and flexible power grid, and energy-efficient drives can help regulate power flow and ensure effective distribution. As a result, demand for energy-efficient drives is expected to grow significantly.

Another notable trend prevailing in Australia and New Zealand is the demand for advanced control and monitoring features in drives. Integrating cutting-edge sensors, communication protocols, and control algorithms has enabled movements to monitor and control several parameters in real time, improving efficiency, reliability, and safety in applications such as pumps, fans, and compressors.

Safety is a crucial concern in industrial and commercial settings, pushing the demand for drives with built-in safety features. These features, including emergency stop buttons, safety interlocks, and overload protection, play a vital role in preventing accidents, protecting equipment and personnel, and ensuring compliance with safety regulations.

The rapid urbanization in these nations has also increased the demand for HVAC systems in both commercial and domestic sectors. District heating systems in colder areas have also seen a rise in need. These systems, which use motorized fans and blowers for space heating and air circulation, provide comfort and contribute significantly to energy consumption. This creates opportunities for low-voltage drive manufacturers.

Household appliances are another vital application area for low-voltage drives. Electric motors are crucial in household appliances, ranging from small body care products to sizeable domestic care appliances. Sales of electronic household appliances is expected to witness robust growth, driving the demand for low-voltage drives.

Overall, sales of low and medium-voltage drives in Australia and New Zealand are influenced by the need for energy efficiency, advancements in control technology, safety requirements, and the demand from various industries and applications.

Key Takeaways from Australia and New Zealand Low and Medium Voltage Drive Industry Analysis:

Sales in Australia and New Zealand are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2033.

through 2033. By end-use industry, the medium voltage drives (power generation) segment is projected to account for a prominent share of 33.6% in 2023.

in 2023. By power rating, the medium voltage drives (1 MW to 3 MW) segment is observed to account for a prominent share of 52.5% in 2023.

“The expanding end-use industries in Australia and New Zealand are expected to drive demand for low and medium voltage drives over the forecast period. Besides this, growing usage of custom-built products is expected to fuel growth, – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competition Landscape:

The low and medium voltage drive landscape in Australia and New Zealand is moderately consolidated, with a few global players acquiring around 40% to 45% of the shares. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expand their distribution networks to maintain their presence. Key manufacturers of low and medium voltage drives include Siemens AG, ABB, Danfoss, and Schneider Electric, among others.

For instance,

In December 2021, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced it received the 2021 Research and Development 100 Award from the USA Research and Development World publication.

In March 2021, Rockwell Automation improved the performance of the PowerFlex 6000T medium voltage drive. Industrial businesses can benefit from improvements to the Allen-Bradley Power Flex 6000T medium voltage drive.

In August 2021, ABB expanded low-voltage motor production capacity at the Faridabad plant powered by renewable energy.

In April 2021, Schneider Electric reinforced its medium voltage product portfolio with the addition of the Altivar Process ATV6000.

Key Players Operating in the Australia and New Zealand Low and Medium Voltage Drive Industry:

Siemens AG

Delta Power Electronics

Fuji Electric Global

ABB

Yaskawa

Rockwell Automation

Eaton

Nidec

TMEIC

TECO

Schneider Electric

Amtech

GE Power Conversion

Benwshaw Applied Motor Controls

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH

Find More Valuable Insights:

The research report analyzes the demand for low and medium voltage drives in Australia and New Zealand. The report has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, key trends, and background statistics.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has analyzed the sales projections based on pump type, flow rate, end use, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on several players and their strategies. This report also tracks both supply-side and demand factors.

Australia and New Zealand Low and Medium Voltage Drive Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Voltage Level:

Medium Voltage Drives Low-medium Voltage (1 kV to 3 kV) Medium-high voltage (3 kV to 6 kV) High voltage (6 kV and above)

Low Voltage Drives Up to 230V 230V to 690V 690V to 1 KV



By Power Rating:

Medium Voltage Drives <1MW 1 MW to 3 MW 3 MW to 7 MW >7 MW

Low Voltage Drives Up to 750 W 750 to 7500 W 7500 to 75000 W



By Drive Type:

Medium Voltage Drives Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) Servo Drives Direct Torque Control (DTC) Drives Vector Control Drives Sensorless Control Drives

Low Voltage Drives Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) Servo Drives Direct Torque Control (DTC) Drives Vector Control Drives Sensorless Control Drives



By Current Type:

Medium Voltage Drives AC DC

Low Voltage Drives AC DC



By Sales Channel:

Direct End-User

Direct Machine Builder

Direct Systems Integrator

Distribution/Partner

By End Use Industry:

Medium Voltage Drives Oil and Gas Mining and Metals Power Generation Chemicals and Petrochemicals Water and Wastewater Marine and Offshore Others

Low Voltage Drives Building and Construction Manufacturing Food and Beverage Transportation Agriculture Pharmaceuticals Commercial Facilities Others



By Region:

Australia New South Wales (NSW) Victoria (VIC) Queensland (QLD) Western Australia South Australia Tasmania Northern Territory

New Zealand

