FIRST ON FOX: The wife of Sam Brown, a Republican Senate candidate and wounded war veteran left with life-altering scars, is coming to her husband’s defense over “vile” attack ads being run by his primary opponent.

Amy Brown, often seen alongside her husband on the campaign trail, is arguing that ads running across Nevada by Dr. Jeffrey Gunter’s campaign accentuate Sam Brown’s scars, which were caused by an IED explosion during a 2008 depl

[Read Full story at source]