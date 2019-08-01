Low Migration Inks Market Forecasts show 7% CAGR & USD 480 Mn Value by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Low Migration Inks Market share from pharmaceuticals sector is expected to capture over 25% of the overall industry in 2025 owing to the property of these inks to restricts the particles to migrate onto the other side of the package, where the medicine resides.

A 2019 low migration inks market report by Global Market Insights, Inc. shows industry revenue is set to rise from USD 300 million in 2018 to around USD 480 million by 2025. Increasing demand for processed food products in the developed economies such as the U.S., Germany, U.K., Italy, etc., owing to the rapidly changing lifestyle and high disposable income is projected to propel the low migration inks market growth in the forecast period.

Surging usage of heavy molecular weighted inks for labelling the packages for several end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, personal care products, tobacco and alcohol, to pertain migration limits for desired packaging applications will have a positive influence on the low migration printing inks demand in the near future. Low migration inks are popularly used in the branding and labelling of packaged food items owing to its property to restrain the undesired ink from affecting the eatables. The migration can occur in gaseous or physical state that can hazardously affect the safety, odor, appearance or taste of the food item.

Digital printing process in the low migration printing inks market will register a CAGR over 6.5% by 2025. This printing process is generally used during high efficiency and complex printing processes, specifically during printing high quality images. Digital processes are extensively applied in the labelling of alcohol bottles as it contains complex image printing and is an expensive method.

Furthermore the GMI report states , beneficial guidelines in Europe and North America pertaining to the product use in food and beverage packaging is anticipated to further fuel the low migration inks market demand in the coming years. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has specified the use of low migration printing inks for the packaging of food and food additive materials in the United States.

Lack of standing guidelines in several regions such as Africa, South America, Middle East and Asia is projected to hinder the development of the product market share in the recent years. In addition, the high prices of these inks may also restrict the low migration inks market size in the near future. However, the escalating use of low migration printing inks for the labelling and printing applications in pharmaceuticals and personal care industry is expected to spawn abundant prospects for the product market size in the forecast time period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 377 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, "Low Migration Inks Market Size By Printing Process (Flexography, Digital, Offset, Gravure), By End-user Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Belgium, China, India, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025"

Pharmaceuticals industry for low migration inks market share will capture more than 25% of the overall industry size in 2025. Favorable guidelines concerning the use of these inks in pharmaceutical industry is projected to propel the product demand in the coming years. The product property restricts the ink particles to migrate onto the other side of the package, where the medicine resides. This method prevent the inks from declining its medicinal properties.

North America low migration printing inks market size is likely to grow at a CAGR exceeding 7% over the coming years. Mounting cases of food adulteration due to ink substances have enforced the use of low migration printing inks in the region, that is propelling the product industry share in the coming years.

Low migration inks market share is exceedingly competitive, with several key players accounting for the total industry size. The major players include Toyo Inks, Sun Chemical Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben, Flint Group, Huber Group, Epple Druckfarbe, Agfa-Gevaer, INX International, Zeller+Gmelin, Marabu GmbH and Altana.

