Lowell Farms to Discuss the Future of Cannabis at 2021 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference June 3 and 4

Online event will examine the growth of U.S. cannabis market, the role of leading cannabis companies, legal challenges, and other industry priorities

SALINAS, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on June 3 and 4, 2021.

George Allen, Chairman of the Board for Lowell Farms will deliver a presentation to conference attendees on Thursday, June 3, at 9:30 a.m. EST. Mr. Allen will also be participating in a panel discussion on Friday, June 4 at 3:15 p.m. EST. The panel will focus on the expansion into new state markets as legalization continues across the United States, commentary and opinions on specific states that present growth opportunities, and what is next for their companies and their outlook for the industry.

Mr. Allen will be joined by panelists Nicholas Vita of Columbia Care, Jen Drake of Ayr Wellness, Brad Rogers of Red White & Bloom; with Josh Lawler as the moderator.

Free spectator passes are available for the event. Register at: events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.
Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF)(the “Company”) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 as Indus Holdings, Inc, Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co., Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.

ABOUT BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE
Benzinga’s virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

Lowell Farms Inc. Media Contact
Renata Follmann
[email protected]

Lowell Farms Inc. Investor Relations Contact
Bill Mitoulas
416.479.9547
[email protected]

Lowell Farms Inc. Company Contact
Mark Ainsworth
[email protected]

