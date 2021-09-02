Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LOWE’S JOINS THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC AS OFFICIAL RETAIL PARTNER SUPPORTING THE RETURN OF HBCU TRADITION

LOWE’S JOINS THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC AS OFFICIAL RETAIL PARTNER SUPPORTING THE RETURN OF HBCU TRADITION

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

After 40 years, OBCC is proud to revive this cherished tradition with a sponsor that shares its commitment to communities

Miami, FL, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Orange Blossom Classic Committee announced today that Lowe’s is the official retail partner for the Orange Blossom Classic, an HBCU tradition returning for the first time in more than 40 years. South Florida residents and visitors are invited to join the excitement and witness a highly anticipated match-up between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at the Hard Rock Stadium. 

As the official retail partner, Lowe’s will host events during the OBC One Big Community Tailgate Experience and Empowerment Fest and Health Village. They will also serve as the Presenting Sponsor for the football game’s pregame show. 

“As a HBCU alum, it gives me great pride and pleasure to announce Lowe’s support for this historically important game,” said Sharonda L. Britton, vice president of customer relationship marketing at Lowe’s. “This is a tremendous honor and opportunity to connect with our customers and strengthen the special bond in communities that Lowe’s serves.”

“We are elated to have Lowe’s as a partner for The Orange Blossom Classic. They continue to excel at supporting communities that they serve and we are excited to see the impact this partnership will have on those attending this historic weekend in South Florida,” said Kendra N. Bulluck-Major, Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic.

The Orange Blossom Classic Committee is proud to revive this historic football game after 41 years. To mark its return, history-making events will occur on Labor Day weekend, culminating with the big game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on September 5, 2021. The weekend will consist of many events in the Miami Gardens area including the Empowerment Fest and Health Village, Battle of the Bands and the Welcome To The 305 Pre-Game Concert. 

For tickets and more information, please visit orangeblossomclassic.com. 

###

About the Orange Blossom Classic:

Originally the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the “Black National Championship” game. Jacksonville, FL was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a “blacks-only” ballpark. Matchups continued on the Gridiron, between FAMU and other HBCU’s, for 45 years consecutively in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 41-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee and the City of Miami Gardens announced the revival of the historic game in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the relaunch was postponed. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic, featuring Florida A&M University’s inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic visit, www.orangeblossomclassic.com. 

Connect with OBC’s One BIG Community online via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat to stay informed on all the OBC activities.

CONTACT: Shantae Gilmer
Premier Choice Group
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.