LOWE’S JOINS THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC AS OFFICIAL RETAIL PARTNER SUPPORTING THE RETURN OF HBCU TRADITION

After 40 years, OBCC is proud to revive this cherished tradition with a sponsor that shares its commitment to communities

Miami, FL, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Orange Blossom Classic Committee announced today that Lowe’s is the official retail partner for the Orange Blossom Classic, an HBCU tradition returning for the first time in more than 40 years. South Florida residents and visitors are invited to join the excitement and witness a highly anticipated match-up between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at the Hard Rock Stadium.

As the official retail partner, Lowe’s will host events during the OBC One Big Community Tailgate Experience and Empowerment Fest and Health Village. They will also serve as the Presenting Sponsor for the football game’s pregame show.

“As a HBCU alum, it gives me great pride and pleasure to announce Lowe’s support for this historically important game,” said Sharonda L. Britton, vice president of customer relationship marketing at Lowe’s. “This is a tremendous honor and opportunity to connect with our customers and strengthen the special bond in communities that Lowe’s serves.”

“We are elated to have Lowe’s as a partner for The Orange Blossom Classic. They continue to excel at supporting communities that they serve and we are excited to see the impact this partnership will have on those attending this historic weekend in South Florida,” said Kendra N. Bulluck-Major, Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic.

The Orange Blossom Classic Committee is proud to revive this historic football game after 41 years. To mark its return, history-making events will occur on Labor Day weekend, culminating with the big game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on September 5, 2021. The weekend will consist of many events in the Miami Gardens area including the Empowerment Fest and Health Village, Battle of the Bands and the Welcome To The 305 Pre-Game Concert.

For tickets and more information, please visit orangeblossomclassic.com.

About the Orange Blossom Classic:

Originally the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the “Black National Championship” game. Jacksonville, FL was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a “blacks-only” ballpark. Matchups continued on the Gridiron, between FAMU and other HBCU’s, for 45 years consecutively in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 41-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee and the City of Miami Gardens announced the revival of the historic game in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the relaunch was postponed. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic, featuring Florida A&M University’s inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic visit, www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

