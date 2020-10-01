Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lowey Dannenberg Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Lowey Dannenberg Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg is pleased to announce that on September 7, 2020, it received ISO 27001 certification regarding the provision of information security management for legal services, including in the antitrust, commodities, healthcare, securities, whistleblower, and commercial litigation practice areas. This certification reflects Lowey’s ongoing commitment to providing its clients, many of whom operate in highly regulated industries, with the highest level of information security.

About ISO 27001
ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard regarding how to manage information security. First promulgated by the International Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission in 2005, ISO 27001 details specific requirements that an organization must meet and have verified by independent auditor prior to obtaining certification.

About Lowey
Lowey Dannenberg is a national law firm with more than 50 years of experience representing clients in complex litigation. The firm has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of individuals and institutions in a wide range of cases, including those involving the manipulation of commodity prices, antitrust violations, securities fraud, whistleblower claims under the False Claims Act, and violation of consumer protection law.

Please contact Christian Levis ([email protected]) at 914-733-7220 or Geoffrey Horn ([email protected]) at 914-733-7259 with any questions.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.