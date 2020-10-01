Lowey Dannenberg Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg is pleased to announce that on September 7, 2020, it received ISO 27001 certification regarding the provision of information security management for legal services, including in the antitrust, commodities, healthcare, securities, whistleblower, and commercial litigation practice areas. This certification reflects Lowey’s ongoing commitment to providing its clients, many of whom operate in highly regulated industries, with the highest level of information security.

About ISO 27001

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard regarding how to manage information security. First promulgated by the International Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission in 2005, ISO 27001 details specific requirements that an organization must meet and have verified by independent auditor prior to obtaining certification.

About Lowey

Lowey Dannenberg is a national law firm with more than 50 years of experience representing clients in complex litigation. The firm has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of individuals and institutions in a wide range of cases, including those involving the manipulation of commodity prices, antitrust violations, securities fraud, whistleblower claims under the False Claims Act, and violation of consumer protection law.

Please contact Christian Levis ([email protected]) at 914-733-7220 or Geoffrey Horn ([email protected]) at 914-733-7259 with any questions.