NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against agilon health, inc. (“agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of: (a) All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired agilon common stock between January 9, 2023 and January 4, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and (b) All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired agilon common stock pursuant, or traceable, or both, to the secondary public offering (the “SPO”) Materials issued in connection agilon’s May 2023 SPO

On March 19, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period and in the SPO Materials, Defendants misled investors about agilon’s medical costs by: (1) touting the Company’s purported visibility into utilization trends and medical costs; (2) failing to disclose increased medical costs that agilon had incurred prior to and during the Class Period due to higher utilization of healthcare by MA patients; (3) falsely stating that its accounting reserves for higher-than-expected medical costs were adequate; (4) making false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of its business model; (5) issuing overly optimistic financial guidance; and (6) issuing risk disclosures that were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities.

When investors learned the truth, agilon’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in agilon’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah ([email protected]) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. ([email protected]).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before May 20, 2024.

