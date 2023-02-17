NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU) (“Caribou” or the “Company”) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Caribou common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on or about July 23, 2021; and/or (b) Caribou securities between July 23, 2021, and December 9, 2022 (the “Class Period”).

On February 10, 2023, a complaint was filed against Caribou and certain of its officers and directors alleging that the IPO Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Caribou made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Caribou made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CB-010’s treatment effect was not as durable as Caribou had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010’s clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Caribou’s public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

When investors learned the truth, Caribou’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss in Caribou’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before April 11, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

