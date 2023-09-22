NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) (“CS Disco” or the “Company”) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired CS Disco securities between July 21, 2021 to August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On September 19, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time. The Complaint also alleges that while the Company also acknowledged that its rapid revenue growth was ‘usage driven” and may be subject to volatility, it did not inform investors during the Class Period that it had any indication of significant headwinds to its growth.

When investors learned the truth, CS Disco’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in CS Disco’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before November 20, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

