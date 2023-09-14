NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Investors (NYSE: DOCN) (“DigitalOcean” or the “Company”) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired DigitalOcean securities between February 16, 2023 and August 25, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On September 12, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants lacked the skills and experience to assess complicated tax matters and therefore did not design or maintain effective controls over DigitalOcean’s accounting for income taxes.

When investors learned the truth, DigitalOcean’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in DigitalOcean’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before November 13, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.