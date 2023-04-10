NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) (“Fidelity” or the “Company”) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fidelity securities between February 9, 2021 to February 10, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).
On March 6, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the integration of Worldpay was not ahead of schedule; (ii) the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed during the Class Period; (iii) the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration; and (iv) as a result, Fidelity’s positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
When investors learned the truth, Fidelity’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.
If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Fidelity’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.
Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before May 5, 2023.
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.
Contact:
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: investigations@lowey.com
SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
