NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOVA) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Sunnova securities between February 25, 2020 and December 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On February 16, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sunnova routinely engaged in predatory business practices against disadvantaged homeowners and communities, the same groups that Project Hestia was purportedly intended to benefit; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny, as well as significant reputational and/or financial harm; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Sunnova’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $150,000 in Sunnova’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah ([email protected]) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. ([email protected]).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before April 16, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

