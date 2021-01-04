Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Announces Margaret C. MacLean Promoted to Partnership

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The shareholders of Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. unanimously chose to promote Senior Associate Margaret C. MacLean to partnership effective as of January 4, 2021.  

Lowey Dannenberg has served clients and classes of investors since the 1960’s and has always maintained its reputation for excellent caliber work.  Meg is an exceptional lawyer in keeping with the traditions of this Firm and will help us execute on our ambitions and vision for the future.  The Lowey Dannenberg family is incredibly proud to call Meg their partner and looks forward to supporting her accomplishments and service.  

About Lowey Dannenberg

Since the firm’s founding in the late 1960s by Stephen Lowey and Richard Dannenberg, Lowey Dannenberg has represented sophisticated clients in complex federal antitrust, commodities, healthcare, financial and consumer protection law.  The firm has more than 40 attorneys who specialize in prosecuting these cases.  Over the years, the Firm has recovered billions of dollars in the aggregate for an impressive list of clients, including Fortune 100 companies, large institutional and private investors, leading health insurers, as well as individuals and small businesses.  But the real value of our accomplishments is measured by more than dollars. We have achieved landmark, long-term changes in the law, policies, and practices, specifically in the areas of state securities laws, antitrust laws, and the laws affecting our healthcare clients. Lowey Dannenberg is the recipient of the 2020 award for Outstanding Antitrust Litigation Achievement in Private Law Practice from the American Antitrust Institute, an independent, nonprofit organization devoted to promoting competition, for the firm’s work as Co-Lead counsel in the successful prosecution of In re GSE Bonds Antitrust Litigation, No. 19-cv-01794 (S.D.N.Y.) (Rakoff, J.). Corporate Counsel Magazine has publicly lauded Lowey as outside counsel for Fortune 500 Plaintiffs in opt-out litigation involving state and federal fraud claims.  

Contact

Vincent Briganti
Chairman
Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: 914-733-7221
Email: [email protected]

