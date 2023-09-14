NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for investors, is investigating potential violations of securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) related to the February 2023 East Palestine train derailment which has resulted in $803 Million in charges.

Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating potential wrongdoing by Norfolk Southern’s officers and directors in connection with these allegations. Norfolk Southern previously recognized $387 million in expenses related to these matters, and on July 27, 2023 announced another $416 million charge, for a total of $803 million.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Norfolk Southern’s securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com).

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.