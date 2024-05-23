NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (“Akero”) (NASDAQ: AKRO) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.
If you suffered a loss in Akero securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah ([email protected]) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. ([email protected]).
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.
Contact
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg
- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (“Akero”) (NASDAQ: AKRO) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm - May 23, 2024
- Pixalate’s Q1 2024 Global Ad Fraud (IVT) Benchmarks for Mobile Apps: $1.4 Billion Spent on Ad Fraud & Invalid Traffic (IVT) Across Apps in the Google and Apple App Stores; IVT Rises 15% YoY - May 23, 2024
- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating the Proposed Acquisition of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) by Private Equity Firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”) - May 23, 2024